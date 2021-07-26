Dr. Faith Esterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Esterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Faith Esterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Esterson works at
Locations
Esterson Dermatology - Pikesville1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 340, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 650-6902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esterson?
Outstanding dermatologist. Efficient office
About Dr. Faith Esterson, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- Female
- 1609811983
Education & Certifications
- UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Esterson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Esterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esterson works at
Dr. Esterson has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esterson speaks American Sign Language.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Esterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.