Dr. Faith Durden, MD

Dermatology
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Faith Durden, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Durden works at Western Reserve Dermatology Inc. in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western Reserve Dermatology Inc.
    3690 Orange Pl Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 378-1880
    Weinstein & Associates Inc.
    24100 Chagrin Blvd Ste 400, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 378-1880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Folliculitis

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 18, 2022
    Found the Dr and staff to be very COVID conscious and courteous. I was not in the waiting room for more than a minute before the nurse took me to an exam room. Dr Durden addressed my issue. Provided me with informative literature about my condition. Then GAVE me samples of the ointment that I needed to treat my issue. Friendly staff, good experience.
    A satisfied patient — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Faith Durden, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972522027
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ Hosps Of Cleveland/Case West Res U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faith Durden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durden works at Western Reserve Dermatology Inc. in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Durden’s profile.

    Dr. Durden has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Durden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

