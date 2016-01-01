Overview

Dr. Faith Daggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Daggs works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.