Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. Hartman Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
D. Wayne Poppalardo LLC135 S 19th St Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 561-8324
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartman Cohen?
Dr. Faith Cohen is an amazing therapist and I owe a lot of my personal growth to the weekly conversations that we had together. She is incredibly wise and I feel lucky to have crossed paths with her and hope that she may have the same impact on you and that you may find peace in your life. Thank you, Dr. Cohen.
About Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1912127051
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- Eastern Penn Psyc Inst
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman Cohen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.