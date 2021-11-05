Dr. Faith Brosch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Brosch, MD
Overview
Dr. Faith Brosch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Maternity / Gynecology Assocs4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 207, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 368-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for years. She's very professional, and up to date on current medical literature and knowledge. She had suggestions for what to do when I was having repeated miscarriages, and upon following her ideas I immediately became pregnant. She delivered my baby, and I'm a continuing patient of more than 30 years now. The office is very efficiently run, well-organized, and everyone I encounter there is kind and professional.
About Dr. Faith Brosch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1053343863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brosch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brosch has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brosch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brosch speaks Greek.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.