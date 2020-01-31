Overview

Dr. Faith Atai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Atai works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Missouri City, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Dizziness and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.