Dr. Faisel Ahmad, MD
Dr. Faisel Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marion, IL. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Clay County Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Fayette County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale, Sparta Community Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia and Washington County Hospital.
Marion Eye Centers Ltd.1200 W DEYOUNG ST, Marion, IL 62959 Directions (618) 993-5686
Marion Eye Centers Ltd.297 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (330) 375-4831
Marion Eye Centers1001 N Beadle Dr Ste 10, Carbondale, IL 62901 Directions (618) 549-2282
Marion Eye Centers & Optical899 E MCCORD ST, Centralia, IL 62801 Directions (618) 532-1997
- Clay County Hospital
- Fairfield Memorial Hospital
- Fayette County Hospital
- Ferrell Hospital
- Good Samaritan Regional Health Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
- Sparta Community Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
- Washington County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Cataract surgery very well performed.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1154543916
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Ophthalmology
