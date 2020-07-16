Overview

Dr. Waseem Faisal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Faisal works at Faisal Waseem MD in South Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.