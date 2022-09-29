Overview

Dr. Faisal Wahid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Wahid works at Texas Institute Of Cardiology in McKinney, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.