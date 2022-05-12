Dr. Faisal Waheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Waheed, MD
Dr. Faisal Waheed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Health Quest Medical Practice PC1240 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 483-6001
Kingston Internal Medicine Assoc PC368 Broadway Ste 403, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-2727
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Waheed was my fathers oncologist who treated him for lung Cancer. Dr. Waheed was caring and spend time answering all my Dads and us kids questions during his treatment period. His knowledge on current treatment was evident when discussing option for my Dad. I would highly recommend Dr. Waheed as an oncologist.
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1346299971
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Waheed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waheed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waheed has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Waheed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waheed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.