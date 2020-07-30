Dr. Faisal Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Faisal Syed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lockhart, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Syed works at
Austin Heart - South Colorado St1711 S Colorado St Ste C, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (512) 503-5331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart - Everett St4100 Everett Ste 210, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 503-5330
Austin Heart - Sadler East Dr1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100 Bldg J, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 503-5332
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Based on multiple visits over several years, I am confident that Dr. Syed is knowledgeable and skilled. He has been willing to discuss a range of treatment options and considerations. He makes excellent use of the specialized knowledge of his colleagues and the excellent support staff at Austin Heart. Online access to appointment notes and test results has been very helpful.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982662367
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Cincinnati Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Cardiovascular Disease
