Dr. Faisal Suba, MD
Dr. Faisal Suba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
- University Medical Center
I met Dr. Faisal Suba when I was inpatient at Montevista, in Las Vegas (2016). His medication decisions and attention to detail were instrumental in my improvement at the time. Over the years, my mental health fluctuated, but when I relocated to Vegas, I made a point to look him up (at Alliance Mental Health) and practically begged him to treat me. Since then, we have had multiple online appointments and his medication choices have made an amazing difference in my cognitive abilities and life functions. He is timely, well versed in Psychiatric medications, patient, and kind. He is a one-of-a-kind doctor and I HIGHLY recommend him for your psychiatric needs.
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
