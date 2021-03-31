See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Manassas, VA
Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They completed their fellowship with Charlotte Spine Center

Dr. Siddiqui works at The Spine Care Center in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine Care Center
    8525 Rolling Rd Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 257-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Siddiqui is wonderful, has great bedside manner and takes time to talk and listen. Highly recommended!
    — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1265483820
    Education & Certifications

    • Charlotte Spine Center
    • University of Rochester
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqui works at The Spine Care Center in Manassas, VA. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqui’s profile.

    Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

