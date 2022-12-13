Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
-
2
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center505 NE 87th Ave Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
very good
About Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1063648947
Education & Certifications
- Providence St Vincent Medical Center
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.