Overview

Dr. Faisal Shaikh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Shaikh works at Cardiovascular Center of Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.