Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faisal Raja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faisal Raja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Raja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
S Hadi Jafri MD2350 N Rockton Ave Ste 502, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-7600
-
2
Prima Healthcare3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raja?
I have found Dr. Raja very kind and helpful with my rather rare condition, trigeminal neuralgia. He is knowledgeable about the condition, treatments, and medications and always prioritizes my pain.
About Dr. Faisal Raja, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1275644254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja works at
Dr. Raja has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.