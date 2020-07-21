See All Psychiatrists in Amityville, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD

Psychiatry
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Rafiq works at Champaign Dental Group in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychvisit
    120 Broadway Ste D, Amityville, NY 11701 (631) 440-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr. Rafiq has saved my life. He reduced the number of meds I was on, yet improved my quality of life significantly. He is kind and smart and I cannot say enough things about how he has changed my life!
    Zoe — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1770734238
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Elizabeths Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Stonybrook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafiq works at Champaign Dental Group in Amityville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rafiq’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

