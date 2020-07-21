Overview

Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Rafiq works at Champaign Dental Group in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.