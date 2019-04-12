See All Neurologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO

Neurology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Qazi works at Foothills Pain Management Clinic in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Faisal M. Qazi
    2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 267-7495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 12, 2019
    Dr. Qazi is an outstanding Doctor who really cares, is up on the latest research and proactive. I have MS and they have the wonderful staff and that research and address each patients need! Thank you
    — Apr 12, 2019
    About Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275586430
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U C S D Thornton Hospital - La Jolla
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faisal Qazi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qazi works at Foothills Pain Management Clinic in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Qazi’s profile.

    Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

