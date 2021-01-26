Overview

Dr. Faisal Pirzada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Midland Memorial Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pirzada works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.