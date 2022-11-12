Overview

Dr. Faisal Musa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Musa works at COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CARE in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.