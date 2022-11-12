Dr. Faisal Musa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Musa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faisal Musa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Musa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Hematology Oncology Physicians PC4900 Mercury Dr Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 583-5400
-
2
Texas Breast Specialists26901 Beaumont Blvd Ste 3D, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (313) 271-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musa?
I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to have benefited from his services and expertise. I thank Dr. Musa
About Dr. Faisal Musa, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811138787
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musa works at
Dr. Musa has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Musa speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.