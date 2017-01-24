Overview

Dr. Faisal Mirza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Angels Camp, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mirza works at James Dalton Medical Offices in Angels Camp, CA with other offices in San Andreas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.