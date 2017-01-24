Dr. Faisal Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Mirza, MD
Dr. Faisal Mirza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Angels Camp, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
James Dalton Medical Office590 Stanislaus Ave, Angels Camp, CA 95222 Directions (209) 754-2968
Mark Twain Medical Center768 Mountain Ranch Rd, San Andreas, CA 95249 Directions (209) 754-3521
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Outstanding support for my concerns. Listened to me and spent more time than most surgeons do. He was very understanding about my specific needs as a patient and provided great detailed explanations and education material. Very aware of the different social, cultural and gender related issues that matter to patients. Very insightful and friendly. I felt very calm and comforted by his mannerism and approach. My joint replacement went very well and feel like I have a new lease on life.
- English, French, Hindi and Urdu
- Fda Bethesda
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
