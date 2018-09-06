Overview

Dr. Faisal Quayyum Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Quayyum Khan works at Northwestern Medicine in Naperville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.