Dr. Faisal Quayyum Khan, MD
Dr. Faisal Quayyum Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
I was quite impressed by his bedside manner. Took time to listen to me and involved me in formulating my plan of care. Would recommend him
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne State University
- Allama Iqbal Medical College Pakistan
Dr. Quayyum Khan has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quayyum Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
