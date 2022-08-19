Dr. Faisal Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Faisal Khan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their residency with SUNY HSC Stony Brook
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Faisal B. Khan, M.D.633 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-5096
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor and Wonderful Staff. I would highly recommomend this practice.
About Dr. Faisal Khan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1225027261
Education & Certifications
- SUNY HSC Stony Brook
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
