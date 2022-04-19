Dr. Faisal Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Chaudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Faisal Chaudhry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Pottstown Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Citrus Park6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (727) 499-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Pottstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Chaudhry and his staff, especially his assistant Ashley is very much helpful, friendly and professional. All my calls are returned promptly and professional. Her and the girls go above and beyond for their patients! Best staff anyone could ask for. Doctor Chaudhry shows compassion and his bedside matters are amazing. I highly recommend Dr. Chaudhry . He has been helping me deal extremely lower back pain as well as traumatic permanent nerve damage with a spinal cord stimulator implant. He talks to me so I can understand my problems and gives me options if available. Also, he is always willing to listen, takes the time and provide thoughtful feedback. I believe that Dr. Chaudhry is extraordinaire in his field. Read Less
About Dr. Faisal Chaudhry, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1114189792
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhry speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.