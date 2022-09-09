Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faisal Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faisal Chaudhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital6 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 584-4953
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
Dr .Chaudhary Has been so helpful . I look forward to my appointments. The Doctor an staff always treat me well .They understand what I am feeling .An show concern an care .Dr Chaudhary is one of the best doctors in the area I highly recommend you see him at the Center for Rheumatology . Ruth upstate NY
About Dr. Faisal Chaudhary, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194986257
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Arthritis, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.