Dr. Faisal Bhinder, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faisal Bhinder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Bhinder works at Capital Digestive Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Ijamsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Digestive Care - Frederick
    56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 810-5252
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
    Birns, Gloger & Witten, MD
    9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 308, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-1244
    Capital Digestive Care
    3280 Urbana Pike Ste 101, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 810-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Indigestion
Vomiting Disorders
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Diverticulum
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Acid Reflux
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Prolapse
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Blood Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Cirrhosis
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Heartburn
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Extremely competent, dedicated, organized, knowledgeable
    — Dec 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Faisal Bhinder, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1700086808
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth Medical Center St Elizabeth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faisal Bhinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhinder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhinder has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhinder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhinder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

