Overview

Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Bahadur works at Hope Restores Counseling in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.