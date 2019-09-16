Dr. Faisal Arain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Arain, MD
Overview
Dr. Faisal Arain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA Khan Medical College|Quaid-I-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Locations
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3559
Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 330, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3560
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good heart doctor. Kind and compassionate. He is very good at what he does.
About Dr. Faisal Arain, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144227752
Education & Certifications
- AGA Khan Medical College|Quaid-I-Azam Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
