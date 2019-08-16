See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Olathe, KS
Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmad works at CenterWell Olathe in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CenterWell Olathe
    16575 W 119th St, Olathe, KS 66061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hair Loss
Restless Leg Syndrome
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hair Loss

  Anemia
  Anxiety
  Asthma
  Ataxia
  Diarrhea
  Gout
  Headache
  Insomnia
  Migraine
  Obesity
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2019
    Patient knowledgeable takes time to hear me and extremely soft spoken excellent experience I will send my mother to him also 5stars !
    Rose — Aug 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD.

    About Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1912090879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jersey Shore University Med Center
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Khyber Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

