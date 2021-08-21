Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 379-1799
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
The Dr. Is aware of new tech and research in their field. He takes time to LISTEN ! THANKS DOC.
About Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902997539
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.