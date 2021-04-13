Dr. Fairuz Matuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fairuz Matuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Fairuz Matuk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Basil Theodotou MD PA32 Suntree Pl, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 752-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After a thorough exam and Q&A, Dr. Matuk gave me options rather than pushing for immediate surgery. ??
About Dr. Fairuz Matuk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Matuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.