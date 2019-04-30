Overview

Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hameedi works at Montefiore at 75 East Gun Hill Road in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.