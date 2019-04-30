Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
Wilson Orthopaedics Pllc75 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (914) 574-5390
Anxiety and Depression Medical of Scarsdale455 Central Park Ave Ste 311, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 574-5390
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Insurance was verified before my appointment to ensure I wouldn't have to pay the full fee given most Psychiatrists in Westchester don't take insurance, or only out of network. I arrived 5 minutes before, completed paperwork. Had a great first session with the Doc. He seemed to really listen and understand what I have occuring. I get very anxious and my therapist had referred me. After explaining I don't like the idea of being on medicine he provided other coping mechinisms. GREAT DOCTOR in my opinion. Well worth taking an extended lunch break to go and see!
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1861576662
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Hameedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameedi works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameedi.
