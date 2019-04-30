See All Psychiatrists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD

Psychiatry
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hameedi works at Montefiore at 75 East Gun Hill Road in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilson Orthopaedics Pllc
    75 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 574-5390
  2. 2
    Anxiety and Depression Medical of Scarsdale
    455 Central Park Ave Ste 311, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 574-5390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Schizoaffective Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Schizoaffective Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 30, 2019
    Insurance was verified before my appointment to ensure I wouldn't have to pay the full fee given most Psychiatrists in Westchester don't take insurance, or only out of network. I arrived 5 minutes before, completed paperwork. Had a great first session with the Doc. He seemed to really listen and understand what I have occuring. I get very anxious and my therapist had referred me. After explaining I don't like the idea of being on medicine he provided other coping mechinisms. GREAT DOCTOR in my opinion. Well worth taking an extended lunch break to go and see!
    — Apr 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD
    About Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861576662
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hameedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hameedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

