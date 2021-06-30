Overview

Dr. Faiq Akhter, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hosp Ctr/Coll P&S/Columbia U



Dr. Akhter works at Cardiologist of Clark and Champaign County Inc in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.