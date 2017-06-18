See All Psychiatrists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD

Psychiatry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    7531 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 205, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 876-3700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zlatogorov?

Jun 18, 2017
Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD saved my life! I was depressed, burned out from my career, and suicidal. I have a family (3 children and a wife). Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD took the proper steps for me to take a break from my employment, and treated my depression - and acute exhaustion successfully. I was able to make a full recovery. I have been employed professionally for the last several years - and thankful to Dr. Zlatogorov, MD's treatment, as well as staff's professionalism. Thank you Doctor.
Northridge, CA — Jun 18, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zlatogorov to family and friends

Dr. Zlatogorov's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zlatogorov

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD.

About Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780745588
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlatogorov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zlatogorov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zlatogorov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zlatogorov has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlatogorov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlatogorov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlatogorov.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlatogorov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlatogorov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.