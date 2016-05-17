Dr. Faina Yablochnikova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yablochnikova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faina Yablochnikova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faina Yablochnikova, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Yablochnikova works at
Locations
-
1
Kingsboro Psychiatric Center681 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 221-7816
-
2
Faina Yablochnikova, MD3380 Nostrand Ave Apt 1E, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (917) 933-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yablochnikova?
Dr. Yablochnikova is very good doctor. She always have right word to address to her client. I am her client for about three years and after each of her sections I am looking forward to do things i never did before.
About Dr. Faina Yablochnikova, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1174768527
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yablochnikova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yablochnikova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yablochnikova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yablochnikova works at
Dr. Yablochnikova speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yablochnikova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yablochnikova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yablochnikova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yablochnikova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.