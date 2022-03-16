Overview

Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Nakhlis works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.