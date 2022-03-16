See All General Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Nakhlis works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dana-farber Cancer Institute
    450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 983-7777
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2022
    I had a pleasure to have Dr. Nakhlis as a surgeon twice. She is highly professional, outstanding surgeon and gentle at the same time. I consider myself lucky to be one of her patients.
    Raisa Temkin — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1013995497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakhlis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakhlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakhlis works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Nakhlis’s profile.

    Dr. Nakhlis has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhlis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakhlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakhlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

