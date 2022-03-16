Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakhlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD
Overview
Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Dana-farber Cancer Institute450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 983-7777Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a pleasure to have Dr. Nakhlis as a surgeon twice. She is highly professional, outstanding surgeon and gentle at the same time. I consider myself lucky to be one of her patients.
About Dr. Faina Nakhlis, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1013995497
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakhlis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakhlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakhlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakhlis has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakhlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nakhlis speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakhlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakhlis.
