Dr. Faina Kogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faina Kogan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY.
Dr. Kogan works at
Locations
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 204-2200Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faina Kogan, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1144374380
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hosp Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kogan speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
