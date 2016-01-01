Overview

Dr. Faina Kogan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY.



Dr. Kogan works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.