Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahmi Farah, MD
Dr. Fahmi Farah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.
Texas Center for Urology7100 Oakmont Blvd Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 720-5185
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-6224
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fahmi Farah, MD is a skilled cardiologist who was highly recommended to me. Additionally, for 2020, she was listed in Fort Worth Magazine as a "Top Doctor." Since 2019, I have seen Dr. Farah many times. She is always pleasant, helpful, and truly cares about me as a patient. Through testing, she found several heart blockages that other doctors had missed. For individuls seeking an excellent cardiologist in Fort Worth, I highly recommend Dr. Farah. She very carefully listens to her patients and is extremely concerned about their welfare.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1831485192
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.