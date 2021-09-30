See All Cardiologists in Fort Worth, TX
Cardiology
2.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Fahmi Farah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.

Dr. Farah works at Texas Center for Urology in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Center for Urology
    7100 Oakmont Blvd Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 720-5185
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
    1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 927-6224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Fahmi Farah, MD is a skilled cardiologist who was highly recommended to me. Additionally, for 2020, she was listed in Fort Worth Magazine as a "Top Doctor." Since 2019, I have seen Dr. Farah many times. She is always pleasant, helpful, and truly cares about me as a patient. Through testing, she found several heart blockages that other doctors had missed. For individuls seeking an excellent cardiologist in Fort Worth, I highly recommend Dr. Farah. She very carefully listens to her patients and is extremely concerned about their welfare.
    Carol Parrish — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Fahmi Farah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831485192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farah works at Texas Center for Urology in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Farah’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

