Overview

Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sasan works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.