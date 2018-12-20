See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sasan works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, NY with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

    Mount Sinai Health System
    5 E 98th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029
    Kindbody of Ca Medical Practice
    88 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94104
    KindBody
    102 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 20, 2018
    I like it that she was concise and got straight to the point. Like any relationship, some people aren't compatible and others are. My experience with her was straight to the point. No bs like how most people do when you're expecting. And that's something I needed during a scary time like pregnancy and birth. I respect her honesty and letting me know exactly what to expect.
    — Dec 20, 2018
    About Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306005145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasan has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasan on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

