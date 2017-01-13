Dr. Fahim Zaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahim Zaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fahim Zaman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Zaman works at
Locations
-
1
Renal Associates PA11481 Toepperwein Rd Ste 1202, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 655-4005
-
2
Village Oaks Kidney Disease Clinic11701 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 655-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaman?
Very knowledgeable specialist. Takes time to assess you and answer questions. Staff are pleasant also.
About Dr. Fahim Zaman, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174577050
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Hosp
- Sisters Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaman works at
Dr. Zaman has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaman speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.