Dr. Fahim Qureshi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Islip, NY. They completed their residency with Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp



Dr. Qureshi works at Leigh Ann Hutchinson M.d. P.c. in East Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Schizophrenia and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.