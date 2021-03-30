Overview

Dr. Fahim Malik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Champaign Dental Group in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD and Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.