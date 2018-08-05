Overview

Dr. Fahim Khan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust) and is affiliated with Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Beavercreek, OH and Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.