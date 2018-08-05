Dr. Fahim Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahim Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fahim Khan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust) and is affiliated with Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Office7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Sleep Disorders Centers-kettering Health Network3095 Dayton Xenia Rd Ste 900, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Directions (937) 458-4010
- 3 1250 W National Rd Ste 100, Englewood, OH 45315 Directions (937) 610-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
He saved the life of my family member and now I am seeing him and very happy with his care
About Dr. Fahim Khan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245527803
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust)
- Internal Medicine, Neurocritical Care and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.