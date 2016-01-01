Overview

Dr. Fahim Kazi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Kazi works at PIONEER CONTINUING CARE PROVIDERS LLC in Springfield, MA with other offices in Indian Orchard, MA and Holyoke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.