Overview

Dr. Fahim Ibrahim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Port Huron Eye Care in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.