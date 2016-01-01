Dr. Faheem Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faheem Akhtar, MD
Overview
Dr. Faheem Akhtar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Locations
Summit Physician Specialists3903 Harrison Blvd Ste 100, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 821-2921
Summit Physician Specialists5444 S Green St, Murray, UT 84123 Directions (801) 829-7631
Mountain Medical Physician Specialists1486 E Skyline Dr Ste 201, South Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 829-1843
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faheem Akhtar, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
