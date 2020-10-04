See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Fahed Saada, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fahed Saada, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Saada works at ANETHESIA GROUP in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center
    301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 448-5111
  2. 2
    Cny Neurological Consulting, Pllc
    5000 Brittonfield Pkwy, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 634-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Concussion
Seizure Disorders
Myoclonus
Concussion
Seizure Disorders
Myoclonus

Treatment frequency



Concussion Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2020
    I went into the ER on a Friday at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY. My left leg was not working, nor my back muscles nor the abs - only shallow breath. Dr. Saada was on duty for the weekend, and told me that he would stay with me. He ran test after test and by Saturday at 9:30 PM he called to say that they had found Lymn Disease signs in my spinal fluid. He was on my case hour after hour. He prescribed antibiotics. It took a month in the PT ward to be able to walk out with a walker. His attention saved me. Most of all, he was kind.
    Kris Merschrod — Oct 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Fahed Saada, MD
    About Dr. Fahed Saada, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316223613
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
    Residency
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

