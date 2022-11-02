Overview

Dr. Fahed Hamadeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Hamadeh works at Saints Internal Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.