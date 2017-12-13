Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahed Bitar, MD
Overview
Dr. Fahed Bitar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-4700
Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bitar treated my mother at the hospital where he performed an angio-gram. It went very smoothly. He is extremely knowledgable and his bed-side manner was excellent. My mom's surgery went well and she left with just a small bandage under her arm. I have visited his office before the surgery twice. The office is nice and clean and neat and the staff were efficient and it ran very well. I would highly recommend him without hesitation. His staff was also excellent as well
About Dr. Fahed Bitar, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174728612
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bitar speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.