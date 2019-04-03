Overview

Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Amjad works at Medstar Georgetown Univ Neu in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.