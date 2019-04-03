Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Amjad works at
Locations
-
1
Medstar Georgetown Univ Neu18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 101, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-8956
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amjad?
Dr. Amjad is a God-send. He was the third Neurologist we went to for my father, previous 2 couldn’t even diagnose him correctly. Though we have had to wait for lengthy times, it is always worth it. Dr. Amjad gives my father 100% attention, truly cares, answers all of his concerns and his families also. In emergency situations, Dr. Amjad has even called me from vacation. He is the epitome of how every physician should be.
About Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1477703312
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amjad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amjad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amjad works at
Dr. Amjad has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amjad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amjad speaks Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amjad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.