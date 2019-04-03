See All Neurologists in Olney, MD
Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD

Neurology
Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Amjad works at Medstar Georgetown Univ Neu in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Medstar Georgetown Univ Neu
    18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 101, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 774-8956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Parkinson's Disease

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Apr 03, 2019
    Dr. Amjad is a God-send. He was the third Neurologist we went to for my father, previous 2 couldn’t even diagnose him correctly. Though we have had to wait for lengthy times, it is always worth it. Dr. Amjad gives my father 100% attention, truly cares, answers all of his concerns and his families also. In emergency situations, Dr. Amjad has even called me from vacation. He is the epitome of how every physician should be.
    About Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477703312
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Neurology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fahd Amjad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amjad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amjad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amjad works at Medstar Georgetown Univ Neu in Olney, MD. View the full address on Dr. Amjad’s profile.

    Dr. Amjad has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amjad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amjad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

